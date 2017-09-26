Pret's Autumn Menu Has Landed In London & We Want It All

As the temperature drops and most of our time is spent (unsuccessfully) trying to avoid catching a cold, warm, hearty food becomes ever more appealing. We'll take a well-seasoned soup over a sad salad any day – so the launch of Pret's autumn menu couldn't have come at a better time.
The seasonal fare is available across the UK from today and includes a whole host of new items that we're itching to try and will, no doubt, be devouring all winter. With the news that there's a third veggie Pret coming to an as-yet-undisclosed London location in October, you'll have even more chance to sample them.
One of the most exciting launches is the Pumpkin Spice Flat White (£2.75), a coffee flavoured with pumpkin, cinnamon and clove, topped with a dusting of cinnamon. Yum. Already a hit with Pret's US customers, the PSFW looks set to rival Starbucks' legendary PSL, which had its eagerly awaited release earlier this month. Here's what else you've got to look forward to at your favourite lunchtime spot this winter.
Soups
There are three new soups, all of which are vegan: the creamy and fragrant Butternut Squash Dhansak Soup (£3.45); the rich Vegan Chilli Soup (£3.45) that's full of protein-rich beans; and the Kale, Lentil and Roasted Spice Soup (£3.45), a hearty dish flavoured with cumin, coriander and smoked paprika. Meat lovers needn't worry, though, as two much-loved meaty soups – the Coconut Chicken Curry and Pork and Lentil Ragu – will also be coming back to Pret's shelves.
Toasties and baguettes
Chicken fans will want to get their hands around the cheesy Chicken, Basil and Red Pepper Toastie (£4.25). And for the vegans, following a customer vote on Facebook this summer, Pret is launching two new chef's specials: the Mediterranean-sounding Avo, Olives and Tomato Baguette (£3.50) and the South American-style Avocado and Chipotle Chickpeas Salad Wrap (£3.50).
Macaroni cheese
We still haven't got over the company's recently launched Vegan Mac & Greens, but if you're a flexitarian or meat eater and fancy a change, you'll want to try the Ham Hock & Sprout Macaroni Cheese (£5.50), which sounds like winter in one very comforting dish.
