Who doesn't love M&S food? OK, so shopping there is obviously more expensive than going to your local supermarket, but filling your basket at an M&S Simply Food when you're feeling flush after payday is always a low-key treat. Few things makes you feel like a proper grown-up than saying, "I'll be home in half an hour - but I'm just popping into M&S to pick up some bits."
Now it looks as though Marks & Spencer could finally be moving into the home food delivery market. The Guardian reports that the retailer is currently trialling online food ordering in two locations: Camden in north London, and Woodley in Reading.
If you have an M&S Sparks loyalty card and live within a three-mile radius of the Camden store, you can now have M&S ready meals delivered to your door within an hour. Yes, ordering your dinner from M&S is now a thing. A basket of groceries ordered from the Camden store will arrive within two hours.
If you have a Sparks card and shop at the Woodley store, you can now take advantage of a collection-only online ordering service. Your shopping bag(s) will be ready for you to collect from the store within two hours.
"We have started two small food online trials with selected Sparks members as we explore what works for our customers,” an M&S spokesperson told The Guardian. It's still early days, but in the not too distant future, we could all be satisfying our sugar cravings by ordering a bag of Percy Pigs from M&S online.
