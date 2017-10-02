Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Are Officially Parents

Looks like Spencer Pratt is going to have less time to devote to his posse of hummingbirds! The reality TV star and his wife Heidi Montag welcomed their first child, a healthy baby boy named Gunner Stone, into the world on Sunday, Us Weekly confirmed.
Pratt, too, shared the news with his more than one million Twitter followers by retweeting congratulatory messages and tweeting his son's new name.
According to Us Weekly, baby boy Gunner weighs 6 pounds, 12 ounces and is 19-inches long. The couple's representative told the entertainment outlet that "Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon."
Advertisement
The exciting news comes just a few days after the couple shared a regal family photo on Instagram, featuring them both wearing crowns surrounded by their four dogs. "Family portrait," Montag captioned the picture. "Ready for our son!"
Just over a month before Gunner's birth, Pratt revealed that he and Montag settled on their son's name by sifting through which handles were available on social media, saying that it is important for their child to build an online presence as soon as possible.
"You walk around, everybody’s making their own content all day long," he told People after saying that his child would be given an iPhone as soon as he exited the womb. "We live a new world where everyone’s a fame whore, so I’m happy to let him be at an advanced level. I just would like my baby to be a professional content maker."
In addition to helping his son reach internet fame, Pratt said he'd love to pass on his love for films and physical activity. If the new dad also imparts his expansive knowledge on the power of healing crystals to his newborn, this kid is going to be both socially and internally conscious!
Read these stories next:
Advertisement