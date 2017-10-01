Cara Delevingne Talks About Her Struggle With Depression As A Teenager

Delevingne has now delved into the YA fiction writing world, with her book set to be published on 5th October. In a post on Instagram earlier this year, the new author announced she had written a book, and shared a teaser of the plot. She wrote: "Mirror, Mirror is a twisty coming-of-age story about sixteen year old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships. Until it all changes one day… (que scary music) I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!! I cannot wait to share with everyone!"