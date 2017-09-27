Meet The Woman Who Got Married To Herself

Self marriage, or "sologamy", has been in and out of the headlines for a few years now. The "trend", which is becoming increasingly popular if the media reports are anything to go by, sees people declaring their commitment to self-love and self-acceptance.
The latest person to tie the knot with themselves? Laura Mesi, 40, a fitness trainer from Italy, whose particularly lavish ceremony may even have you contemplating your own. While the ceremony held no legal weight (obviously), it was complete with all the markers of a traditional wedding: a white dress, three-tier cake, bridesmaids and 70 guests – oh, and a watermelon with "single spouse" triumphantly carved into it. Standard.
Italy woman marries herself in 'fairytale without prince' https://t.co/kCHUV6C5YB— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 27, 2017
Mesi said sologamy first sprang to mind two years ago after a 12-year relationship ended, the BBC reported. "I told friends and family that if I had not found my soul-mate by my 40th birthday I would marry myself," she told Italy's La Repubblica newspaper. "If one day I find a man with whom I can plan a future I'll be happy, but my happiness does not depend on him." Preach.
Mesi claims to be the first woman in Italy to hold a solo ceremony, following on from Nello Ruggiero, who declared his commitment to himself in a ceremony in Naples, reported the BBC. "I firmly believe that each of us must first of all love ourselves," she said. "You can have a fairytale even without the prince."
While self-marriage appears to be on the rise, Mesi suggested the public's response hasn't yet caught up with changing social norms. Some people left comments on her wedding photos calling her "sad" and "out of [her] mind", while others said "there's something wrong with [her] brain".
Mesi's response was stellar and suitably self-assured: "nothing and no-one can turn off my smile", although she admitted that along with money and support from friends and family, you do need "a pinch of madness" to marry yourself.
But who wouldn't want a the ultimate fairytale wedding all to themselves? Although, of course, the beauty of a self-commitment ceremony is that it could be anything you – and you alone – fancy. That'll be a five-star tropical holiday for us, thanks.
