11 People Shared The Worst Dates They've Been On

Worst: a guy who SEEMED normal said he was the anti-Christ & wanted to spread his seed. He "gifted" me a dead bird in a box the next day.— ? (@AkikoKim) September 20, 2017
He picked me up, grudgingly took me to McDonald's (drive thru!) then to his house where he handed me lingerie and said he'd wait in bedroom?— Krysti ?? (@TheRuntSquad) September 20, 2017
go somewhere else and i was like ok fine it's early. but then he takes me to his HOUSE. which is also his GRANDPARENTS BASEMENT.— sarah (@__sarahp) September 20, 2017
First date ever, saw National Treasure in theaters. Asked if I could kiss her, she burst out laughing.— Kyle (@KEthePE) September 19, 2017
[Narrator: he did not kiss her]
Worst was a guy who told me about his "over dramatic stereotypical Jew" friend. I had already told him im Jewish :/— unintelligent goblin (@shutupalicia) September 19, 2017
halfway through I said, "this is a great first date," she replied, "this is our second we went out once 4 years ago."— Mikky J Wright (@mikkyjwright) September 20, 2017
We were chatting about the film we just watched when he randomly blurted "I have nerve damage in my penis!" Then he told me how he hurt it ?— Amanda Rocksalot (@deaaqua) September 20, 2017
We were outside and swarms of insects followed him around. He made the comment "Maybe I smell bad or something!" Ughhhh— tianna (@saytianna) September 21, 2017
Within 5 min, he was LOUDLY making racist remarks AND insulting the band. He went to ask band if he could sit in and I dashed out back door.— Sharon Douglas (@sddouglas66) September 20, 2017
He kept talking about how hot other girls were and kept saying he only dates white girls as a "preference" ????— ?Totino's Pizza Boi (@merbaibee) September 21, 2017
to go to the washroom and called my dad and he came and picked me up. He never called to ask where I went or what happened ??— Strawberry Lemonbabe (@Rad_NikkiYYC) September 19, 2017