Update: Cole Sprouse Shares Photo Of K.J. Apa Following Accident

Update: Cole Sprouse shared a photo of Apa back on the Riverdale set on his Instagram story on Friday. Sprouse also shared photos of Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.
This story was published at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2017.
K.J. Apa recently received medical attention after a recent car crash, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The incident has led to backlash and Riverdale on-set protest, according to THR's sources.
The alleged crash, which is said to have destroyed Apa's car, reportedly happened after a long workday for the star. According to THR, Apa worked for 16 hours the day of the crash. Warner Bros. Television, meanwhile, says Apa worked 14.2 hours that day.
THR first reported that Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the CW show, fell asleep at the wheel during his 45-minute commute after filming in Vancouver, Canada. The outlet reported that Apa was taken to a local hospital and was "later discharged without serious injuries," but Warner Bros. says he was treated by first responders at the scene, not hospitalised. Apa apparently crashed into a light pole, which wrecked the passenger side of his car. The car was later "rendered inoperable," THR noted.
"The safety of the cast and crew on all of our productions is of paramount importance to the Studio," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "Productions adhere to the Screen Actors Guild–mandated turnaround time of 12 hours from wrap time to next day call time for cast members. In accordance with industry standard policy, if any cast or crew member feels tired or unsafe at any time after working, the Studio will provide a taxi, a driver, or a hotel room upon request. This is communicated to all cast and crew, both in writing and verbally, at the beginning of production and is reiterated continuously throughout the duration of production."
THR had reported that Riverdale "routinely requires shoots that last until the early morning hours." Sources told the outlet that Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, doesn't provide transportation for the show's cast and crew. Another unnamed source told the outlet that actors "can call a taxi or stay in a hotel near a set on the studio's dime if they feel it is unsafe to drive."
"First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that K.J. Apa was uninjured during his recent accident," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterisation that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern. We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him. The accident occurred last Thursday. Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being."
According to THR's three sources, Warner Bros. will hold a call with its executives and the actors' reps on Friday to discuss safety issues on set. The studio wouldn't confirm to THR that the call was happening, though.
This story has been updated to include information from Warner Bros. Television.
