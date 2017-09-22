Update: Cole Sprouse Shares Photo Of K.J. Apa Following Accident

"First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that K.J. Apa was uninjured during his recent accident," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterisation that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern. We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him. The accident occurred last Thursday. Additionally, it is untrue that KJ was taken to the hospital. He was treated by first responders on the scene and released by them. We also sent a doctor to his home later that same day for a follow-up to confirm his well-being."