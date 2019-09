Anderson reiterated her thoughts on Monday in an interview with BBC Radio 4 . “At this point in my career, I feel like me being silent is me not standing up for other young girls who are coming up in the industry,” she told Woman’s Hour host Jane Garvey. “I remember when I was younger and I wasn’t saying anything, I’d be going down the runway with my face looking grey, I’d be crying backstage because nobody wanted to do my hair or someone said a comment that was really offensive to me and I didn’t say anything.”