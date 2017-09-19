Donald Glover Reveals He Isn’t Retiring From Music & Then Dropped The Best News

2017 has really been trying us all. So we're happy to take any good news where we can get it, and Donald Glover just gave us all a reason to look forward to the rest of the year.
Speaking backstage to the press after winning his two Emmys for his hit FX show Atlanta, he was asked if he plans on returning to music (Glover has been making rap music under the name Childish Gambino since at least 2008). "I don't ever want to do anything because I'm forced to," he explains. "I think once you do that, things start to get bad and you jump the shark."
Go on...
"[That said,] I feel like if I don't make a Chance the Rapper double mixtape, a bunch of 14 year-olds are going to kick my ass. They stop me on the street. Youth scares me. I feel like I gotta do something. I probably will," the Atlanta creator conceded.
Is this a joke? We are not taking this as a joke. We are going to need this Childish Gambino + Chance the Rapper double mixtape immediately. Sure, it's only September, but we feel like we've collectively suffered enough through 2017 and could use all the musical balm that Donald and Chance can deliver our way. And this mixtape isn't even too far of a conceptual stretch — Chance appeared on the song "I. The Worst Guys" on Glover's second album, Because the Internet, which was released in 2015. This mixtape has the potential to be more important than this gif from his stint on Community.
Previously, his Childish Gambino project was nominated for two Grammys for Because the Internet. He's also been nominated for four VMA awards, as well as features with Azealia Banks and Jhené Aiko. Glover also announced that his partner is pregnant with their second child during his Emmys acceptance speech. We suppose that's a very good excuse to wait for this totally not-theoretical Chance double mixtape. Check out his backstage video below.
Donald Glover says that mixtape with @chancetherapper is coming. ??? #emmys pic.twitter.com/IP98XlsqMf— Susan Cheng (@scheng_) September 18, 2017
