3 Quick & Affordable Recipes For When You Feel Like A Hot Mess

We love to eat — but actually whipping up our favourite foods at home from scratch? Well, that's another culinary story completely. For the most part when it comes to jam-packed schedules and budget-stretched lives it's just a major pain-in-the-ass. So, more often than not, we just end up collapsing into a pile of dirty dishes and disappointment. Thanks to Gabi Moskowitz's and Miranda Berman's comedic cookbook, Hot Mess Kitchen, not only is that feeling okay, but it's also manageable.
Say goodbye to painstaking research on the "right" (read: boring) recipes with affordable ingredients and quick cook-times, because ahead we've got three easy, affordable, and delicious dishes — that above all, will provide a good laugh for when you're feeling like a hot mess. From the "Bounced Check Burrito" to "I Want To Punch You In The Face Pasta" and even a bonus cheeky cupcake recipe, click on to feed your struggles with some comfort food from Hot Mess Kitchen.