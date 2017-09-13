The Big Business Of Street Style Bait

Whittington says that many hotels are eager for the publicity: “If you want to, and are smart, you can get anything comped.” Small bloggers with shallower pockets will need to secure hotel and travel deals in order to attend Fashion Week, but bigger bloggers will eagerly forgo it if they can: “More recently, I’ve been staying in Airbnb, because I don’t want to do another job that can be so boring content-wise,” Whittington says while covering her face with her hands in mock exasperation. “I want to be able to have a personality with my captions, and if I have to do five or six hotel posts a week, what can I say? ‘Here I am! Amazing time! Wooow!’ I don’t want to feel like I’m pimping out everything I do.”