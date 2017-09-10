Demi Lovato's New Breakup Song Isn't About A Guy

When a celebrity writes a breakup song, it's easy to want to analyze the lyrics and figure out if the new track is about any of their famous exes. However, don't expect to find a former boyfriend like Wilmer Valderrama or Guilherme Vasconcelos at the center of Demi Lovato's latest. That's because Lovato confirmed that "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore" is about...well, the old Demi.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has been candid about her battles with addiction and eating disorders, and has since become an activist for mental health awareness. The former Disney Channel star even celebrated five years of sobriety this year. Lovato has definitely made positive life changes, which is why it makes so much sense that the person she's referring to in "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore" is a different version of herself who was once stuck in a bad place.
"Money won't pay for your problems/You gotta fix them yourself/Vices and pity won't solve 'em/Stop feeling bad for yourself," Lovato sings in the track. Hmm...it certainly sounds like the star is giving herself a pep talk, right?
Per HelloGiggles, the star revealed the truth via a fan's Instagram post. The fan was quick to pick up on the fact that Lovato was really singing about herself, and the pop star confirmed as much in the comment section.
"If the song is about her old self then it is literally ten times even better and more impactful," wrote the Lovato fan in a photo that they posted to their Instagram account.
"Well done," Lovato responded in the comments section, followed by an applause emoji. "It is."
The fan's not wrong — this song is definitely inspirational for anyone hoping to put their past in the past. Here's hoping that the rest of Lovato's album speaks just as loudly.
