Uh there is something called Naked Attraction on here in london and WHAT TF IS THIS it's dating based on genitals. Like I'm seeing pp's— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017
Oh my god they are just looking at genitalia. It's zooming in on penis and balls— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017
I would die if I were the first person eliminated based strictly on genitals— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017
Josh: "if I could change one thing about myself it'd probably be uhhh my uhhh feet they're uhhh too big heh heh" oh wow josh— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017
Room service came and I had to pretend to be watching tennis pic.twitter.com/jg33rTxuSC— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2017
"celebs go dating" celebrity dating agency ? I'm never leaving the UK— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 11, 2017
I am both delighted and horrified that you are watching this. But wait for the actual date - it's even more horrific and they're clothed!— Ryan JL (@RyanJL) September 10, 2017
The best one was when a girl said "hang on I think that's my ex. I've definitely had that penis before" ??— Billie Graham (@brandbillie) September 10, 2017
I apologise for our tragic TV ?
Personally my favourite part is when fully dressed person hugs naked person after eliminating them. Welcome to the UK ??— Kate Lambie (@katelambie) September 10, 2017
Welcome to Britain. Please sit back and enjoy viewing the country's genitals.— L (@MrsCupcake79) September 10, 2017