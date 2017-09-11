Story from Entertainment News

Chrissy Teigen Watched UK Dating Show Naked Attraction & Her Reaction Was Priceless

Natalie Gil
When Naked Attraction first hit British screens last year, it left no gob unsmacked. The dating show, in which nude contestants are revealed in stages from their feet upwards, drew complaints to broadcasting regulator Ofcom and spawned reams of hilarious gifs, memes and social media reactions.
So it was only a matter of time before reigning queen of Twitter, Chrissy Teigen, discovered the Channel 4 programme and got in on the act. While flicking through the TV channels at a London hotel last night, she stumbled on the show and – luckily, for us – shared her priceless reaction with the world.
At one point she even had to hide the evidence from hotel staff.
And she soon discovered some of the other delights that British television has to offer.
Understandably, many of her British followers felt compelled to apologise on behalf of the country.
It really makes you feel proud to be British, doesn't it?
