Can Netflix Solve The Case Of Madeleine McCann?

It's been a while since we were hooked on a true crime series. We devoured Netflix's Making A Murderer, its Amanda Knox documentary and more recently The Keepers, so we've been waiting for something else to keep us occupied (particularly as we're still awaiting a release date for Making a Murderer season 2).
Well, we think we've found our next go-to true crime documentary. Once again, it comes courtesy of Netflix and, like the Amanda Knox documentary, it looks likely to cause controversy. The company has announced it's making a series following the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007, the Mirror reported.
The eight-part series, which doesn't yet have an official title or release date, will feature interviews with investigators and other key figures from the decade-old case. Three-year-old McCann disappeared while on holiday in Portugal's Praia de Luz in 2007 with her parents, Kate and Gerry, and twin siblings Sean and Amelie. Her parents had been eating in a nearby restaurant when she disappeared from their hotel room.
There have been numerous potential suspects and sightings over the years but the whereabouts of McCann, who would now be a teenager, remain unknown. The investigation is still underway and today the police asked the government to extend its funding of the inquiry, which had been due to end later this month.
