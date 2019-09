People Swear This Shower Gel Is The Ultimate Stress Reliever

As with Sleepy, people rave not just about the shower gel’s warm, hypnotic fragrance, but about how well it works as an olfactory sleep aid to help them wind down and chill out. Yes, even when anxiety and stress levels are at an all-time high — like, say, the holidays, for example. If only a calming shower gel was all you needed to wash away your sheer disgust at your second cousin’s ill-informed political views.