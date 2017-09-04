Her upbringing on a ranch in Uruguay inspired Hearst to create an minimalist collection made up of the finest fabrics: rich Italian and English double-faced cashmeres, soft leathers, and fluid silks (everything is handmade in Europe). “There was a uniform in the way my father dressed,” she says. “It's not at all about calling attention. It's about driving attention to certain parts of the outfit.” Now two-years-old, her line is often compared to the work of Phoebe Philo for Céline or Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for The Row. But unlike those two labels, where you might have to buy new pieces every season, Hearst imagines her clothes as being worn, loved, and kept, even being passed down to future generations. “I like the idea of keeping clothing as something that you want to give to your children, or someone you love,” she says.