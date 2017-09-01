We had our fun with buttery, hygge hair colour. Ditto for grown out roots and icy shades of blonde. But the new gradient of hair color we’re coveting now is cream soda blonde — and trust us, as the air gets colder, you're about to see it everywhere.
L.A. hairstylist Sunnie Brook, who works with celebs like Elisabeth Moss and Hailey Baldwin, turned us on to the trend. The shade is something Brook describes as “golden cream soda colour,” which offers a more neutral take on the warm blonde trend — and references '70s supermodels like Cheryl Tiegs.
“It's warm, rich and can be adapted for blondes or brunettes,” she tells Refinery29. But there’s more: This versatile shade “also creates a sort of glow around the face,” the colourist says.
The key to achieving true cream soda coolness lies in the in-between — it’s not too frosty, not too deep, making it a perfect transitional shade for brunettes looking to lighten up without a shock of sharp-colour contrast. “This has beige brown and warm gold tones in it,” Brook explains. “The lighter accents give it a creamy good tone but the lowlights of a translucent (versus pigmented brown) ground the colour.”
Ahead, check out some of the most beautiful iterations gracing our Instagram feed. Spoiler alert: Gigi’s on board — which means it’s only a matter of time before we are too.