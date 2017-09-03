Paris Jackson’s Latest Tattoo Has A Spiritual Meaning

Britni de la Cretaz
Paris Jackson showed off her newest tattoo on Instagram. It's beautiful — and in what looks like a super painful spot. She already has over 50 tattoos, and her most recent addition runs down the entire length of her chest, from her sternum down to just above her belly button. The artwork depicts chakras, representing energy points.
Jackson first showed off the ink in a Instagram story, including a photo of bandages covering the tattoo with the caption, “Secreting blood n plasma everywhere," according to People. On Sunday, she posted another photo clearly showing the seven chakras, each ringed in a different color of the rainbow.
The teenager has been collecting ink for a while now, and recently got matching tattoos with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin. She also has several tattoos dedicated to her late father, Michael Jackson, including two different nicknames that he used to call her — "Applehead" on her foot and "Queen of My Heart" on her wrist. She also reportedly has a tattoo dedicated to her grandmother, Katherine Jackson.
Last year, Jackson posted a photo on Instagram explaining why she loves tattoos. She wrote, "some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. I appreciate art, I always have. especially when that art means something to me."

the craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. i appreciate art, i always have. especially when that art means something to me. today i can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me, i don't see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth. sure i will always carry my past with me, but i see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. they represent strength for me. i look back at my old self and then i look in the mirror, and i see a fighter looking back at me. i'll always keep fighting, and encouraging others to stay strong. we all go through hell every now and then but it makes us the warriors of love we were meant to be. so to anyone struggling, it gets better. you're not alone.

The caption continued, "today I can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me, I don't see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth. sure I will always carry my past with me, but I see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving."
Jackson went on to say that her tattoos represent "strength" for her. I imagine it took a ton of strength to sit through a tattoo session on her sternum, that's for sure.
