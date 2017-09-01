Story from Books & Art

Just because Harry Potter and his friends grew up doesn't mean their story is over.
As any die-hard fan of the book series will tell you, September 1, 2017 happens to be the day Potter's son, Albus Severus Potter, heads to Hogwarts. Albus' story kicks off in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows epilogue and continues in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Naturally, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling tweeted about the occasion. "Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater," she tweeted, along with the train and lightning bolt emoji.
Not all fans were happy about the reminder, though. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has plenty of detractors, and they weren't afraid to tweet their dissatisfaction with the play in response to Rowling's tweet.
"Can we pretend that story didn't happen?" one fan wrote. "I like Albus in Slytherin, but it doesn't mean that I like The Cursed Child," another person tweeted.
And other fans, like Bustle editor Emma Lord, just wanted to know how their fellow Hufflepuffs are doing.
Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, also marked the date with a joke. And Warwick Davis, who played Griphook and Professor Filius Flitwick in the movies, showed up to greet fans at London's Kings Cross train station, where plenty of people were gathered around the Platform 9 3/4 display.
Rowling also retweeted photos from Kings Cross. And yes — the fans made sure to make it on time for the 11:00 a.m. train.
Wands up, Harry Potter fans.
