Mariah Carey Fans Are Supporting Taylor Swift For A Very Selfish Reason

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" may usurp queen Mariah Carey's title of having the longest-running no. 1 hit on the Billboard charts. The diva has held the title since 1995, with "One Sweet Day," her power ballad collab with Boyz II Men, but 2017's song of the summer is hot on its heels. That is, unless Taylor Swift's latest release, "Look What You Made Me Do," steamrolls right past it to the top spot.
According to People, Carey's legion of fans – known as her lambs – are urging one another to stream Swift's new tune as much as possible, hoping to hurdle it ahead of "Despacito" at all costs.
"All fandoms must unite to stop 'Despacito' from breaking Mariah's record by buying and streaming Taylor Swift's new song," tweeted one user, laying down the simple rules to keep Mimi at the top.
Earlier this week, "Despacito" tied "One Sweet Day" with 16 weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, which tracks radio play, online streaming, and sales, either digital or physical. "Look What You Made Me Do" has already broken records, having earned the distinction of most streams in a single day on Vevo, besting Adele, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and past Swift effort "Bad Blood." People adds that it also broke records on Spotify and was the most-played song on radio after its debut, according to data from Nielson.
So while Carey and Swift fans are joining hands in solidarity this week, you can be sure that if Taylor manages to threaten Mimi's titles, the claws will come out again. Mariah's world may be butterflies and rainbows, but her lambs don't take kindly to anyone looking to nab her honours.
