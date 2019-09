L'Oréal Abruptly Ends Partnership With Its First Trans Model

Bergdorf took to Facebook to clarify her stance, saying that her words, which were "a direct response to the violence of white supremacists in Charlottesville ," were taken out of context. "Identifying that the success of the British Empire has been at the expense of the people of colour, is not something that should offend ANYONE. It is a fact. It happened. Slavery and colonialism, at the hands of white supremacy, played a huge part in shaping the United Kingdom and much of the west, into the super power that it is today," she wrote. "When I stated that "all white people are racist", I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy - designed to benefit, prioritise and protect white people before anyone of any other race. Unknowingly, white people are SOCIALISED to be racist from birth onwards. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist."