Taylor Swift's new song basically blew up pop culture, but one person couldn't help but notice that "Look What You Made Me Do" sounds suspiciously like this High School Musical 2 track.
Did Swift pull a Sharpay and use Troy Bolton's talents for her personal gain?
Err, probably not — but the songs do fit together like a glove, as evidenced by YouTuber Paint's (real name: Jon Cozart) hilarious video of the tracks played simultaneously.
The High School Musical 2 track is "Bet On It," which Zac Efron's Troy sings after Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) breaks up with him following a summer of Troy being a generally flaky bro. "Look What You Made Me Do," as we all know, is Swift's answer to her many celebrity feuds, controversies, and other drama that has affected her reputation. Not exactly identical source material, but an "I will overcome" message rings true in both tracks.
"Where's troy bolton's CREDIT @taylorswift13!??," Cozart joked on his Twitter account.
Think he deserves some? Check out the video.
Where's troy bolton's CREDIT @taylorswift13!?? pic.twitter.com/ETnOFraCXR— Jon Cozart (@JonCozart) August 26, 2017
This isn't the only High School Musical connection Swift's new song has. Vanessa Hudgens recently shared a video of her singing the new single, while rocking a very Swift-like new hair colour.
Ashley Tisdale, who portrayed theatre diva Sharpay in the trilogy, also shared her appreciation for the song:
"MONDAY..... I'm coming for you," Tisdale wrote in the caption of a GIF from Swift's new music video.
With High School Musical 4 supposedly around the corner, could Swift donate some of her songwriting skills to the film's next venture? Someone at Disney should definitely give the girl a call. Meanwhile, I will be watching this HSM/TS mashup on repeat.
