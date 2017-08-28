Jon & Dany Finally Went There & No One Knows How To Feel About It

Madison Medeiros
Warning: Major spoilers about the Game of Thrones season 7 finale ahead.
The Game of Thrones season 7 finale was emotional. To quickly run through some of the biggest moments, Arya and Sansa teamed up against Littlefinger for trying to play them both, Cersei and Tyrion had a powerful heart-to-heart that showed the Lannister siblings at their most vulnerable, and we finally saw zombie Viserion in all his horrifying glory.
But there was one scene in particular that we won't be able to scrub from our minds any time soon: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen had sex right at the same exact time Bran Stark confirmed that the two were 100% undeniably related.
After Sam Tarly told the young Stark about what he read in one of the maesters journals (um, to be fair, Gilly was the one who actually should be credited with learning about Jon's true identity, not Sam), Bran went on a mission to uncover the truth. Using his powers, Bran went back to the day Jon was born to Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, where he learned that the man he thought was his bastard brother was destined to rule, and that his real name is Aegon.
"He's never been a bastard. He's the heir to the Iron Throne," Bran can be heard saying as Jon and Dany got down in her chambers. "He needs to know, we need to tell him."
So, yes, Jon had sex with his aunt, and Twitter had all the feelings: love, disgust, confusion, sadness, angst, you name it.
