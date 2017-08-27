Autumn fashion inspiration is storming all six of our senses this week, but go gently into that retail reinvention tour. Thoughtful Mercury is retrograde for eight more days, which could lead to some questionable decisions. In fact, while Mercury is backspinning, digging through style archives for retro inspo can be a better bet. (1950s Parisian couture, anyone?) Start a Pinterest board, pick out one or two things, and save the spree until after September 5 when Mercury corrects course.
Until Thursday, Mercury will reverse commute through discerning Virgo, then drift back into live-out-loud Leo for the remainder of the retrograde. As a result, our judgment calls won't be at their sharpest this week. A "helpful hint" could accidentally hit below the belt and, after Thursday, our romantic radars could just be off. Take it slow in the game of love and don't answer that snap from your crazy-making ex. With this schedule-scrambling influence hovering over early September, make extra extra sure that everyone has directions dialled in — and for best results, keep those plans simple!