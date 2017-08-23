Malia Obama Moves Into Harvard, Joining The Class of 2021

After taking a gap year, the Obamas' oldest daughter is gearing up to start college this fall. Malia Obama moved into Harvard this week as part of the Class of 2021.
The 19-year-old and her parents were seen on campus Monday, the day before Harvard's official freshman move-in day. Because the Obamas can't go anywhere without attracting attention, a few photos and videos of the family's move-in day quickly hit social media, but overall, they kept the day pretty private. One person briefly filmed the Obamas, shouting "I love you, man!" at the former president as his plain clothes security detail kept everyone at a safe distance.
Former President Barack Obama said last year he would miss Malia terribly when she went off to college. "But she is well-prepared, she is going to do great things," he told WKRC-TV at the time.
My cousin goes to Harvard & he saw @BarackObama & @MichelleObama on move-in day! #Ilovethem pic.twitter.com/QoLFzcArZW— Farheen (@_farheeezy) August 22, 2017
Malia spent part of her gap year interning with the Weinstein Company film studio in New York and previously interned for a writer of HBO's Girls and the CBS series Extant (Halle Berry said Malia was an amazing production assistant). So, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the college freshman decided to study film, but she hasn't revealed her plans yet.
In her down time, though, she made time to travel the past year, including a family trip to Bali in June and another to Martha's Vineyard in August.
Before choosing Harvard, Malia toured multiple campuses and was reportedly considering Brown, Columbia, Stanford, Yale, Tufts, the University of California at Berkeley, and the University of Pennsylvania. But in May 2016, the Obamas announced that she would be attending school in Cambridge, MA.
Harvard classes begin August 30, which gives Malia a week and a half to settle into campus life before having to hit the books.
