The One Beauty Treatment Every Celebrity Regrets Doing

It's no surprise that most celebrities — especially those who grew up in front of the camera — have some fashion and beauty regrets in their closet. Being in the spotlight means experimenting with trends that fizzle fast, but are immortalised forever thanks to Getty images.
But even with the teased bangs and frosty blue shadow of the '80s, most celebrities agree that there's only one look that they really wish they could take back: over-plucked or bleached brows. The severe style (most popular in the '90s and '0s) affected everyone — from Jennifer Aniston and Gwen Stefani to younger stars like Kendall Jenner and Lucy Hale.
Ahead, 12 horror stories from your favourite tweezer-happy celebs — plus, how they finally undid the damage years later.