This Is Where The UK Really Does Its Supermarket Shopping

Shoppers in the UK are now spending more money at Lidl than Waitrose, according to the latest industry figures. The German discount chain has increased its sales by 18.9% over the past 12 weeks to become the UK's seventh most popular supermarket ahead of Waitrose, which slips down to eighth. Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi and Co-op make up the top seven.
According to consumer research specialists Kantar Worldpanel, Lidl's growth in the UK is being fuelled by its popularity with families, who obviously tend to fill their trolleys with more products than smaller households. In particular, Lidl's alcohol sales are booming – no surprise given deals like this amazing bank holiday weekend prosecco offer.
Advertisement
Aldi's sales grew by an impressive 17.2% during the same 12-week period, while each of the UK's biggest four supermarkets also managed to increased their sales. Despite this, their market share was dented by the swelling popularity of Aldi and Lidl.
"Overall supermarket sales grew by 4.0% year on year, although disappointing weather hit summer favourites hard during the past month," Fraser McKevitt of Kantar Worldpanel said. Sales of ice cream and burgers were particularly affected by the poor weather, though sausage sales remained strong because so-called premium "posh bangers" are becoming more popular, McKevitt added.
Below, check out the UK's top 10 supermarkets, and their market share, according to Kantar Worldpanel.
1. Tesco (27.8%)
2. Sainsbury's (15.8%)
3. Asda (15.3%)
4. Morrisons (10.4%)
5. Aldi (7%)
6. Co-op (6.3%)
7. Lidl (5.2%)
8. Waitrose (5.1%)
9. Iceland (2.1%)
10. Ocado (1.4%)
2. Sainsbury's (15.8%)
3. Asda (15.3%)
4. Morrisons (10.4%)
5. Aldi (7%)
6. Co-op (6.3%)
7. Lidl (5.2%)
8. Waitrose (5.1%)
9. Iceland (2.1%)
10. Ocado (1.4%)
Advertisement