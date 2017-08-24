If you're into beauty, art and female power, listen up. Refinery29 has collaborated with NARS Cosmetics and the brand's founder and creative director, François Nars, on a female-only art exhibition called Power Mouth to celebrate the launch of NARS' newest product: the Powermatte Lip Pigment.
Featuring work by Daantje Bons, Natalia Stuyk, Romily Alice, Shae DeTar and Vanessa Kisuule, Power Mouth is a multi-sensory, immersive exhibition about colour, self-expression and female power experienced through digital art, photography and live performance. These incredibly talented artists celebrate inclusive female creativity, and we think their work is worth shouting about.
So where is it? The Power Mouth exhibition will take place at London’s Protein Studios on Friday 8th September and Saturday 9th September from 11am-7pm. The event is totally free but you still need to book your tickets and reserve your time slot on Eventbrite to avoid big queues. We look forward to seeing you there!
