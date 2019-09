Colourful Inner Eye Strobing Is Instagram's Latest Trend — & It's SO Easy To Copy

When it comes to highlighting, nearly every part of the face has had its moment in the sun (pun intended). Think: The cheekbones , brow bones, tip of the nose , heck, even the humble ear has been strobed into its finest lit-from-within glory. However, inner eye highlighting, despite the fact that it's a tried-and-true brightening technique among makeup artists, hasn't had quite the same response amongst beauty lovers — until now.