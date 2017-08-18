Aly & AJ Have Released Their First New Song In 10 Years

If these past ten years have felt a little bleak, it's because there's been a severe lack of Aly & AJ in our lives. The sister duo, who dominated your iPod shuffle in the early 2000s with hits like "Potential Breakup Song" and "Like Whoa," have returned in full force with "Take Me Out," their first single since the iconic album Insomniac, that proves they're all grown up — without losing the all girl band's signature stuck-in-your-head-all-day, danceable flair.
Now streaming on Spotify and Soundcloud, "Take Me" is just the start of Aly and AJ Michalka's re-entry into the world of music. Ten years ago, they were not so optimistic.
"Aly and I felt personally discouraged by music in general," AJ says in a press release for the new single about their break from the industry. "We still had so much to prove to people, even though we had made a mark in the industry. It honestly was overwhelming."
While the women owe a lot to their early success, their initial music felt like they were pandering to be mainstream, rather than creating something from their heart.
"We were scared to write, we didn’t like what was coming out of our instruments - it felt like we weren’t going anywhere," Aly added.
However, inspiration finally arrived thanks to their collaboration with Jamie Sierota, a former member of Echosmith, and Ryan Spraker. "Take Me" was born, and while you may have traded your iPod for your iPhone and your hair-crimper for a blowout, Aly & AJ are still making music that you can't help but dance along to.
We can't wait to hear what comes next. Listen to the new song below!
