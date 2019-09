The results of the study, while illuminating, should not come as a shock to anybody who’s ever trimmed their own hedges. There are so very many things that could go wrong — a slip of the hand, a dull razor, wax that’s just a few degrees too hot. May we all be more mindful of what we’re doing down there, lest we become part of the unfortunate 1.4% who have found themselves in the ER for their mistakes. We can't even imagine the discharge forms in those scenarios.