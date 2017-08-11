If He Can Break The Three-Year Curse, Could Olivier Lapidus Save Lanvin?

Of course, the zeniths of Lanvin and Kors couldn't be more different, but Lapidus is aware of how a more mass (read: global) approach can benefit a brand. "Today, the customer is worldwide," he notes. "When we make a collection, of course, we make it for New York. But as you know, the women of Shanghai are watching the women of New York. You have this huge Asian market, and even the Middle East market, but I think France may not be the priority today. America is a key point today in the market, definitely. I would love to show in New York one day. I think it’s very important to reestablish a lot of contact and confidence with the American side. Our responsibility is to create more of a link with America."