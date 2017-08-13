Any day can be Prosecco day if you want it to be. You can pop a bottle to celebrate a promotion or pay rise, a catch-up with an old friend, or simply the end of the working week.
But today, Sunday the 13th of August, is officially National Prosecco Day in the UK. And quite frankly, it would be rude for fans of the sparkling Italian wine not to mark the occasion with an afternoon tipple.
If you don't have any Prosecco in the fridge right now, you might want to make a stop-off at Marks & Spencer. To celebrate National Prosecco Day, the retailer is offering a 20% discount on a bottle of Prosecco - or a 25% discount if you buy two bottles. Find out more about the M&S deal here.
Prosecco always seems to taste a little better when you drink it al fresco, so let's hope the sun stays out so we all can celebrate National Prosecco Day in style. Cheers!
