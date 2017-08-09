Ikea’s 2018 collection is based around the idea that we need to “make room for life,” which includes many of the Swedish furniture giant’s hallmarks of useful, multi-purpose, and elegant items for your home for not much money. While the list of everything we’re coveting is long, there’s one £9 item that’s already become our favourite.
The Klockren reusable lid set will only set you back £9, and will take you through the whole cooking process, from simmering on the stove to serving, storing, and even freezing leftovers. The lids come in three sizes, ranging from 7.5 inches in diameter to 12 inches. Since they’re flexible, they will work on a range of sizes, keeping you from having to keep a lid stocked for each and every pot and pan.
Advertisement
The silicone material also stays safe up to 428°F, meaning you can take it from the stove to the table to keep food warm (or, in the summer, bug-free outdoors) without worrying about burn. And, as Food & Wine points out, it’s also great for saving money on plastic wrap while going green at the same time. Unlike traditional plastic wrap, it’s also microwave safe. Once you’re done, you can toss the lids in the dishwasher and repeat.
So far, the only other kitchen product in the new Klockren range is a collapsible colander retailing for £5 Like the lids, it's also made from silicon and safe for high temperatures. It's multi-use, and can be used to steam veggies as well as drain pasta. Once done, it collapses completely to store flat.
Knowing Ikea, if the company chooses to expand the line, we can only imagine the types of space- and time-saving gadgets that could be added to the collection in the future. Until then, we'll plan on loading up on these lids and use some of the money saved on foil and plastic wrap to grab some of those delicious Swedish meatballs.
Advertisement