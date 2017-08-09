Woman Sends Out 100 Tweets About Why Joey & Rachel Should've Ended Up Together

Interestingly, a lot of the points the Twitter user makes about why Joey and Rachel should be together are more about why Rachel shouldn’t be with Ross. In one of the earliest tweet from "In Defense of Rachel and Joey: A Thread," she writes, "I am on record as being absolutely ride-or-die anti-Ross Geller, who is for my money one of television's all-time worst human men." I get that. Ross is most certainly problematic, and I would never want to date him, but I still can’t help but think that he’s the funniest character on the show, especially in the later seasons — this is beside the point, but David Schwimmer has undeniably impeccable comedic timing and his physical comedy was always excellent. However, she's right, Ross does have major issues with his masculinity, as evidenced by his jealousy, his lack of respect for Rachel’s career, and even the fact that he can’t wrap his mind around the idea of a male nanny. @kaneandgriffin brings up many of those points as reasons why Rachel should not be with Ross, and I'm here for it. But does that mean she should be with Joey? I’m skeptical.