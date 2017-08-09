You don't have to love '90s fashion or want a Britney Spears-inspired belly button ring right now to know that trends always come back. However, rare is it that they reappear in the exact same form. For example, when colourful eye makeup reappeared on the scene earlier this year, the looks were brand new — and totally unexpected.
The same can be said for the cut crease. Makeup artists and bloggers have hit the refresh button on this eye look, which traditionally embodied the heavy, dramatic look of the '60s. To the contrary, the iterations sweeping the 'gram right now are fresh, modern, and wonderfully minimal.
Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes calls the look "The Floating Crease" and wears it often. "It's this graphic, Twiggy-like line between your lash line and brow," she explains. "It's different from a cut crease in the way that it's graphic and simple, rather than heavily blended and layered."
Hughes attributes its popularity to the rise of minimalism in the makeup world. "I think some people crave that simplistic look because much of Instagram is the opposite," she tells R29. "I like to use a freshly sharpened pencil and etch the line bit by bit, then use a pointy cotton swab to clean it up." Bonus: It's also a fun way to inject colour into an otherwise neutral makeup look.
But enough gushing, we know you want to see the look in action. Check out our favourite versions ahead.