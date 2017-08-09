If you're going to have a sex scene up on your screen during working hours, it's probably best to make sure that you're doing so in a place where no one can see you — least of all, a camera that's broadcasting your screen to millions of people.
A BBC employee likely learned that the hard way after being caught in the background of a live BBC News broadcast with something seemingly NSFW playing on their screen.
During the News At 10 broadcast aired on Tuesday night, a BBC newsroom employee can be seen in the background watching a sex scene behind anchor Sophie Raworth, who has no idea what's going on behind her.
To be fair, as Mashable points out, it probably wasn't something from a porn video. TV shows, after all, have plenty of sex scenes, and the employee could have been reviewing a show that the BBC itself airs. Plus, what you can see of the scene itself seems relatively tame.
However, if a "TV source" who spoke to The Sun is to be believed, the employee is probably still going to be punished.
"This has gone down like a lead balloon at the BBC," the source told The Sun. "It is totally unprofessional. It beggars belief a sex scene should be played live on air. The employee is on borrowed time when bosses catch up with him. You can’t get away with this sort of stuff anymore."
Ouch. Sure, gaffes like these are rare, but not impossible — live TV is always a risk, and the employee in question has probably learned their lesson.
