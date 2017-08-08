Shannen Doherty Got Her First Haircut Since Undergoing Chemotherapy

Yes he gives the best haircuts ever but the real pleasure is just absorbing some of his positive, serene energy. Thank you @anhcotran for the "sexy Parisian" cut. After two years of either bald or a crew cut, it's nice to feel a bit more like a woman again. ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT