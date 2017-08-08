Sinead O'Connor Posts Emotional Video About Suicidal Thoughts From Hotel Room

After sharing a troubling Facebook Live video last week, Sinéad O'Conner is safe. The video, posted Thursday, showed O'Connor describing her apparent suicidal thoughts in a New Jersey motel room.
In the video, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer asked her family to reach out to her. She also said that she was living at the Travelodge in South Hackensack and that she was staying alive for other people, not herself. O'Connor said that she wants to stay alive for her children and that she's "one of millions."
On Monday, a member of O'Connor's team posted a message on her official Facebook page to let fans know the singer is "safe."
"Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinéad's request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal," the Facebook message said. "She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care. She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her. I won't respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you were concerned."
"Stigma is what's killing people. It's not the mental fucking illnesses," O'Connor said in the video. "If you have a family member [who] suffers from a mental illness, care for them."
O'Connor posted a similar message on Facebook last year. At that time, O'Connor posted a letter to her sons, and police classified her as "missing suicidal," according to reports. She was found safe and taken to a hospital. After she was found, O'Connor posted on Facebook that reports claiming she'd threatened to jump off a Chicago Bridge were "malicious gossip."
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
