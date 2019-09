Kim Kardashian's Biggest Instagram Regret Is From Her Engagement

Kim Kardashian West Instagram posts are incredibly well-curated, making her account a perfectly balanced grid of selfies, photos of her fam, and #ads. Kim, and presumably a whole team of others, clearly put a lot of thought into every post, and we saw evidence of that in a photo she shared yesterday , whose caption read, "I need more consistency on my insta feed. Should I go back to all one filter?" Anyone who crowdsources advice on their Instagram game is clearly in it to win it. And yet, even this social media megastar admits she has made some Instagram missteps. During her recent appearance in a YouTube makeup tutorial with beauty vlogger Patrick Starrr, Kardashian revealed the Instagram post she regrets the most, and surprisingly, it has to do with her engagement to Kanye West.