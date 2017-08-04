Kim Kardashian's Biggest Instagram Regret Is From Her Engagement

Kim Kardashian West Instagram posts are incredibly well-curated, making her account a perfectly balanced grid of selfies, photos of her fam, and #ads. Kim, and presumably a whole team of others, clearly put a lot of thought into every post, and we saw evidence of that in a photo she shared yesterday, whose caption read, "I need more consistency on my insta feed. Should I go back to all one filter?" Anyone who crowdsources advice on their Instagram game is clearly in it to win it. And yet, even this social media megastar admits she has made some Instagram missteps. During her recent appearance in a YouTube makeup tutorial with beauty vlogger Patrick Starrr, Kardashian revealed the Instagram post she regrets the most, and surprisingly, it has to do with her engagement to Kanye West.
On 22nd October 2013, Kim Kardashian posted a black and white photo of her hand in front of the scoreboard at AT&T Park where the San Francisco Giants play. The board reads, "Please Marry Meee!!!" and Kim has a gigantic diamond ring on her finger. Accompanying the photo, Kardashian wrote, "YES!!!" This picture, which received over 1,051,689 likes, is Kim Kardashian West's most regretted Instagram post.
At first we thought that maybe Kardashian regrets the post because it shows off her engagement ring, which was later stolen when she was robbed in Paris last fall, but that's not the reason.
Instead, Kim says the regret has everything to do with the state of her fingernails in the photo. She told Starrr, "One of my biggest photo regrets is when I got engaged and I had the shortest nails when I showed my picture. It would have looked so much better with long nails." Alas, Kim said she "can't function" with long, fake nails like her Khloe and Kylie. Tough break, Kimmy.
