Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Airport Look Is H&M, But Reads Like Gucci

But if you're a celebrity — especially one of the Kardashian variety — none of the above applies. These days, airport style has become completely polarised: Much to the chagrin of the TSA, supermodels can still be found in off-the-runway looks, complete with stilettos (see: this photo of Miranda Kerr striding to security in a Gucci belt and high-heeled booties); then, there are people like Rihanna, who show up for flights in a gigantic sleeping bag coat. (She still kills this look because, well, she's Rihanna). But for mere mortals hoping for a meet-cute with the passenger in seat 14F, or looking to go straight off a flight into exploring a city, Kourtney Kardashian has provided a masterclass in what to wear.