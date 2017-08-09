You may recognise the familiar silhouette of a low-v, long sleeves and adjustable ties as the blouse shape of summer '17, worn by all your favourite style crushes in your Insta feed over the past few months. However, if the idea of a tie-front blouse conjures up images of Britney Spears in "Baby One More Time", I'm here to convince you that there's far more to this trend than risqué school uniforms.