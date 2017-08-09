You may recognise the familiar silhouette of a low-v, long sleeves and adjustable ties as the blouse shape of summer '17, worn by all your favourite style crushes in your Insta feed over the past few months. However, if the idea of a tie-front blouse conjures up images of Britney Spears in "Baby One More Time", I'm here to convince you that there's far more to this trend than risqué school uniforms.
An ordinary button-down might be an uninspired, obvious choice of top to wear with your favourite denim but, thankfully, the tie-front blouse offers something far more eye-catching, often available in bold prints, with the plunging neckline countered by the elegant long sleeves and chic bow detail.
As the warmer weather fades and holiday season winds down, ahead is a roundup of the best of these blouses to send off summer in style.