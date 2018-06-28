The Crazy Beauty Stories Of Hollywood's Most Famous Momagers

Besides a reality TV contract and more missed calls from Ryan Seacrest than you could imagine, there's another way celebrity momagers exceed typical parental duties. They probably won't ground you from trips to Hot Topic with friends until your homework, dishes, and laundry are done. You will, however, be expected to show up — on time, in makeup, and with a (recently whitened) smile on your face — to every interview, audition, press event, and casting call they set up.
Like any mother, typical achievements — like watching your kid walk down the aisle at graduation — are the top priority. But once they put on the manager hat, the goal is to help them rake in the dough, increase exposure, and nail down opportunities (like any other business). The stakes are high, as are the standards — especially, and sometimes unfortunately, when it comes to beauty. But if mother knows best, then this is how Kris Jenner, Yolanda Foster, Tish Cyrus, and more, helped their kids look (and get) the part.