The Crazy Beauty Stories Of Hollywood's Most Famous Momagers

Like any mother, typical achievements — like watching your kid walk down the aisle at graduation — are the top priority. But once they put on the manager hat, the goal is to help them rake in the dough, increase exposure, and nail down opportunities (like any other business). The stakes are high, as are the standards — especially, and sometimes unfortunately, when it comes to beauty. But if mother knows best, then this is how Kris Jenner, Yolanda Foster, Tish Cyrus, and more, helped their kids look (and get) the part.