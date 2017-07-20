Ever since the fateful 1999 Vogue feature that credited her with “The Return of the Sexy Model,” Gisele Bündchen has been a Very Big Deal. Nearly twenty years later, the Brazilian superstar has walked hundreds of runways, worn millions of dollars worth of incredible clothes, made a ton of money, and inspired countless women everywhere to beg their hairstylists for "beachy waves, just like Gisele's."
Today, on her 37th birthday, which she's currently celebrating by riding on a very lucky horse, we celebrate Gisele. To be more specific, we celebrate all the beauty products she uses and the talented team of experts she employs, as well as the offhanded comments she makes once in a while that make you realise, Wow, she really did just wake up looking like that.
Ahead, a tribute to the unique approach one very beautiful person takes to becoming even more beautiful. Don't get too excited: This is not something you can just print out and take to your hairdresser.