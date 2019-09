7 Sheer Tops That Carry On Kendall Jenner's Free The Nipple Crusade

This Sunday, Jenner (along with BFF Bella Hadid) parted Soho's seas of summer tourists in a pair of high-waisted jeans, white boots, and a sheer, orange tie top Allure identified as an item from Bec + Bridge's resort 2018 collection. Jenner chose to wear the shirt sans bra, a trademark move for someone who's openly discussed her love of going braless. "I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website/app earlier this year. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!"