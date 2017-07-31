7 Sheer Tops That Carry On Kendall Jenner's Free The Nipple Crusade

In the heat of a New York City summer, Kendall Jenner pushes on in her one-woman fight to Free The Nipple. The model has a well-documented penchant for anything sheer — the La Perla haute couture gown she wore at this year's Met Ball is the pure definition of the naked dress trend, and the true MVP of her Paris Fashion Week street style was a single, extremely well-positioned strip of denim.
This Sunday, Jenner (along with BFF Bella Hadid) parted Soho's seas of summer tourists in a pair of high-waisted jeans, white boots, and a sheer, orange tie top Allure identified as an item from Bec + Bridge's resort 2018 collection. Jenner chose to wear the shirt sans bra, a trademark move for someone who's openly discussed her love of going braless. "I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless,” Jenner wrote on her website/app earlier this year. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!"
Besides the undeniable sex appeal of juxtaposing long, sheer blouses with bare breasts, Jenner's loose top is also a creative way to keep cool. And while even a truly oppressive heatwave might not be enough to make everyone reconsider their nipples as a fashion accessory, luckily, the 7 see-through shirts ahead are perfect for layering over this season's other It item: lace bralettes. Time to suck the marrow from summer's cheekiest, breeziest, flirtiest look.