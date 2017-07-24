A Yeast Infection Triggered This Vegan Blogger's Eating Disorder

Just had a read through my old pro-ana blog from 7 years ago. It's unbelievable how heart breaking my life used to be. I find it hard to believe that person who wrote all those things (and went through them) is actually me. When I wake up in the morning I dont think of how much I've achieved since then, or how far I've come since, or even what inspired me and helped me make that change. But I should. I'm so fucking lucky to be alive. So fucking lucky to be thriving, traveling, eating, walking, loving, sharing and just being. Yesterday I heard about Chester Bennington's suicide, and today about Chris Cornell's (happened 3 months ago). 2 very inspiring people in my life and definitely in my depression years. I used their music as a tool to express my pain and misery, and seeing their self inflicted demise is just shattering. I don't really know what to say, but I can only use this platform to inspire and help you guys. I can only say from my experience that it *can* get better. Depression, anxiety and addiction don't define you. You can learn what the true you was supposed to be before life fucked you up. It's possible. And if I, a person who had a whole team of specialists just give up on them, say that, you besta believe it. Please, if you are struggling, seek help. It can get better. Much love for reading and RIP Chester ??

