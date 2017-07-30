It's usually pretty awkward when you arrive at a party or fancy event only to realise that you're wearing the exact same outfit as another guest. But when Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen showed up to the premiere of their new film Ingrid Goes West while sporting identical looks, they proved that you can totally make twinning work.
Both actresses walked the red carpet in the same long-sleeved, sequin-embroidered Marc Jacobs mini dress. They each paired the dress with black Sophia Webster shoes that featured sparkly, jewel-encrusted heels. If you're thinking "this sounds a little too coordinated to be a coincidence," you are correct.
Plaza and Olsen's matching outfits were a nod to the film they were promoting. Ingrid Goes West tells the story of a struggling young Pennsylvania woman (Plaza) who heads to Los Angeles with the goal of befriending Taylor Sloane (Olsen), an Instagram "influencer" with a seemingly perfect life.
Although Ingrid's behaviour becomes creepy and dangerous in the film, Plaza and Olsen were all smiles on the red carpet. In addition to posing for the typical side-by-side red carpet shots, the actresses jokingly fought and covered each other's faces for the cameras.
This isn't the first time actresses have wanted us to see double on the red carpet. Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer reportedly tried to pull a similar stunt at the 2016 Golden Globes when they were nominated in the same category. Sadly, their idea was shot down by Dior and there was no red carpet twinning that year.
It's no easy feat to pull off matching looks, but Plaza and Olsen killed it, and this stylish publicity stunt makes us even more excited to see Ingrid Goes West.
