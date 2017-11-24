Searching For The Hottest Lesbian Porn Out There? Look No Further

It’s no secret that lesbian porn appeals to a wide range of people — not just self-identified lesbians. Regardless of your gender or sexual orientation, girl-on-girl scenes provide an alternative to the often phallocentric world of hardcore porn. And while plenty of lesbian films feature raunchy strap-on sex and fingerfucking, this diverse genre also portrays the more sensual aspects of sexuality and gives many female viewers the opportunity to explore aspects of their sexuality in a less inhibited environment, even if they identify as heterosexual.
In 2016, for the second year in a row, “lesbian” was the most popular search term on PornHub, according to PornHub’s annual data insights. “Lesbian scissoring” also ranked within the top 20 search terms for the first time last year (even though it is largely considered an awkward sex act that’s harder to get right than people might assume). And unsurprisingly, women are much more likely to search for lesbian porn than men are, according to PornHub, even though men watch more porn overall.
Many mainstream lesbian porn sites are owned by male-dominated production companies, but more queer and/or female-owned and operated sites have been gaining popularity and visibility in the genre. These sites tend to depict girl-on-girl sex in a more realistic manner, given that many of the performers on these sites are genuinely attracted to lesbians or queer-identifying women — and it can be a huge turn-on for viewers to know that.
With girl-on-girl scenes dominating the charts in popularity, it can be difficult to navigate the vast array of content that falls under the “lesbian” porn genre. If you’re sick of trying to find the perfect keyword combo on various porn search engines, look no further: We found some of the hottest girl-on-girl porn sites, and queer and lesbian performers, so you can delve deeper into this popular genre, and maybe find something new.
