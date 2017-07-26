If long waves, contoured cheekbones, and an affinity for bandage dresses run in the Kardashian-Jenner family — so apparently do lawsuits. Today, both Kim and Kylie woke up to the news that they're being sued over their cosmetics lines. And you better believe the tea is hot.
Late last night, TMZ obtained documents that a lawsuit was brewing between KKW Beauty and Kirsten Kjaer Weis, the makeup artist behind the organic beauty brand Kjaer Weis. When Weis noticed a resemblance between the initials on Kim's packaging and her own, she took action, filing a trademark suit against West. According to the court documents, Weis believes the similar logos are confusing customers and infringing on her company's success.
While KKW Beauty just launched last month, Kjaer Weis has been around for almost a decade. When we asked the organic brand about the controversy, Weis said, "This is about protecting our reputation and our business. We have worked hard over many years to establish our brand identity and our unique market position.”
Sources close to KKW Beauty told TMZ that the brand does not infringe on Kjaer Weis and is not believed to be similar at all. We've reached out for further comment from KKW and will update this piece when we hear back.
Just filed: @KylieJenner & @NBCUniversal are getting sued for © violations. And it doesn't look good. https://t.co/QuH17Nez5U pic.twitter.com/hI9ggn8ZaJ— Keith Lee (@associatesmind) July 25, 2017
As for Kylie's offence? She's being accused of ripping off yet another artist's designs. This isn't the first time that the youngest sister has been sued for copyright issues over her famous lip kit art. This time, it's regarding the neon lips that are being used to promote her newest E! series Life Of Kylie.
This morning, artist Sara Pope filed a suit against Jenner and NBC Universal for allegedly stealing the design, claiming that it is a rip-off of her 2015 art installation "Temptation Neon." No word from either Jenner, NBC, or Pope yet, but we've reached out for comment and will update this post when we know more.
