Women Are Destroying This Guy Who Says Menstrual Pain Is A Myth

So here's some not-so-shocking news: Men think they know more about women's bodies than women do. Case in point: a guy who recently tweeted that he, as a guy, personally thinks that "menstrual pain is a myth."
Women, of course, aren't letting that statement stand.
It all started when the guy, who goes by @goldenconceptng on Twitter, tweeted out "What's worse than a broken heart?" To which a woman who goes by @RAFIAT_BELLO helpfully responded, "Menstrual pain, homelessness, hunger, etc." That, apparently, gave him the right to claim that women have just been lying all along and pretending to have PMS just for, we don't know, the fun of it?
Luckily for us, but not so much for him, women (and some men and probably also people of other genders) have taken it upon themselves to shut him down.
In case it bears repeating — which it really, really shouldn't — menstrual pain is a real thing that many people experience. Medically, it's called dysmenorrhea, and according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, more than half of people who have a menstrual cycle experience this pain for at least one or two days.
Natural chemicals called prostaglandins that build up in the lining of your uterus are to blame. These are the chemicals that signal to your uterus that it's time to shed the lining that has built up over the last 28-ish days, which it does by muscle contractions. For some, those contractions are painful and lead to what we call cramps.
Others have even worse menstrual pain, which the ACOG says is "secondary dysmenorrhea." This can include endometriosis — a painful condition in which the uterine lining grows outside of the uterus, adenomyosis — in which the lining grows in the muscle wall of the uterus, and fibroids that grow in or outside of the uterus — which are sometimes painful, and sometimes not.
So, yeah, pretty safe to say we haven't been making that up.
